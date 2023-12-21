Red Velvet Says QT Marshall Leaving AEW Is A Loss for the Talent

In an interview with Pope’s POV (via Fightful), Red Velvet spoke about QT Marshall leaving AEW, which she said is a loss for the talent in the company. Marshall announced his departure last month, as his deal is done at the end of the year.

Velvet said: “Him leaving AEW is a loss for us talent. At the same time, we have to be respectful of people’s decisions and, ultimately what they choose is best for them. I still think it’s a loss. He has a great mind. He’s one of the first people, in my journey in AEW. He was my first point of contact and the day I got signed, he said to me, ‘Time to leave the nest. I’m no longer in charge of you. You’re a full-time talent here.’ I messaged him separately when he announced his resignation and thanked him because I truly could not have done it without him. He was always very honest with me. He was always somebody very honest. Some people are like, ‘QT is kind of mean.’ No. Whatever he says to your face, is really what he says about you. I have to respect that. He is real all the way. Always kept it 100 with me, always told me where I could improve and was a big part of that big story that helped develop my character. One thing that stuck with me is, I thanked him the first time I was there as an extra. He said, ‘I’m not here to tell anyone yes or no. I’m here to give anyone an opportunity and it’s up to you to make the most of it.’ The fact that he said that, that it wasn’t about ‘You fit the part.’ It was giving anyone the opportunity and let them have that control of how they get the job or not. He will be missed. He’s thankfully someone I can easily talk to. Even though he won’t be in the same company, I know I can always contact him if I need help and advice. I wish him the best.“