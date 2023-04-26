Reelz Confirms MLW Underground Season Finale

Reelz has issued a statement confirming the “season finale” status of next week’s MLW Underground. As reported last night, the May 2nd episode is the final one listed on Reelz’ schedule in its time slot, and it was said that the episode is being considered a season finale. PWInsider reached out to Reelz and the network issued the following statement:

“Season 1 has ended and we are continuing talks for season 2.”

The next MLW event is set for July 8th at the 2300 Arena, which is expected to be a live PPV of some kind.