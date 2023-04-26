Update On MLW Underground’s Status on Reelz

A new report has an update on MLW Underground on Reelz. As previously reported, MLW Underground was listed in a Variety article as ending in 10 weeks and May 9th would be 10 weeks after that report. Reelz had said at the time that “No decisions have been made by MLW or REELZ and we are both committed to a good outcome for MLW, its fans and REELZ.”

PWInsider reports that next week’s episode of Underground is the last in the current timeslot of Tuesdays at 10 PM ET and is being considered a “season finale.” Talks are underway on what is being described as a second season, with the plan moving forward to have MLW Underground as a seasonal show similar to Lucha Underground was on El Rey Network.

According to the report, the time slot is scheduled to be used for reruns of reality series Jail after next week. The next MLW event is set for July 8th at the 2300 Arena, which is expected to be a live PPV of some kind.