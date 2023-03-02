UPDATED: Reelz Issues Statement On Report MLW Underground Wrapping After 10 Weeks

UPDATE: Reelz has issued a statement regarding the report that MLW Underground will be wrapping up after 10 weeks. The channel issued the following statement to PWInsider:

“No decisions have been made by MLW or REELZ and we are both committed to a good outcome for MLW, its fans and REELZ.”

ORIGINAL: A new report has suggested that MLW Underground is wrapping up on Reelz after 10 weeks. As reported earlier this week, Reelz has signed a deal to have a live feed on Peacock that began yesterday. The deal does not include the 10 PM Tuesday night airing of MLW Underground, as WWE has exclusivity with Peacock in terms of wrestling content.

According to a report on the situation that came yesterday from Variety, MLW “wraps up” on Reelz after 10 weeks and that the network’s 10 PM timeslot will be available on Peacock after that. The report does not make it clear whether that would be 10 weeks after the show’s premiere date (February 7th) or going forward from this point. It it is 10 weeks from the series premiere date, that would be an April 11th end date. If it is 10 weeks from now, the final episode would be May 9th.

Neither MLW nor Reelz have issued a statement on the matter at this time.