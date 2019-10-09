Referee Explains Why He Stopped The Fiend vs. Seth Rollins At Hell in a Cell

To say the match between The Fiend and Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell ended in controversy would be an understatement. The finish saw the match end in what appeared to be a disqualification against Seth Rollins, although it was later revealed that the referee actually stopped the match, meaning there was no winner. The live crowd didn’t like it, as they chanted things like “refund” and “AEW”, and it also received complaints online.

WWE had a statement from referee Rod Zapata on their web series The Bump today, where he explained why he decided to stop the match.

He said: “With Bray motionless, and Seth clearly doing whatever it was going to take to win that match…I had to think of the competitor’s safety and at that moment, I did what I thought was best.”