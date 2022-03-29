wrestling / News
Reggie & Dana Brooke, Akira Tozawa & Tamina Get ‘Engaged’ On WWE Raw
Two couples got “engaged” on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Akira Tozawa & Tamina as well as Reggie & Dana Brooke. During a segment on tonight’s show, Reggie proposed to Dana Brooke and she accepted, followed shortly after by Tamina attempting to pin Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. Reggie broke up the pin, and soon after Tozawa showed and made his own proposal to Tamina (who also accepted).
We saw R-Truth right after, spying on the whole situation and deciding he had a plan based on the proceedings. You can see the segment below:
Put a 💍 on it!
Congratulations @WWE_Reggie & @DanaBrookeWWE.#WrestleMania #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gdpBWFWOvE
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
Congratulations @TozawaAkira & @TaminaSnuka!!! 💍#WrestleMania #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RK6d8xL5NJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
What is @RonKillings up to?! 👀#WrestleMania #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NT1GcUueB9
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
Looks like @DanaBrookeWWE & @WWE_Reggie got a #WrestleMania moment of their own ahead of time!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TGAfzvjFzo
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2022
