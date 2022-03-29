Reggie & Dana Brooke, Akira Tozawa & Tamina Get ‘Engaged’ On WWE Raw

Two couples got “engaged” on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Akira Tozawa & Tamina as well as Reggie & Dana Brooke. During a segment on tonight’s show, Reggie proposed to Dana Brooke and she accepted, followed shortly after by Tamina attempting to pin Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. Reggie broke up the pin, and soon after Tozawa showed and made his own proposal to Tamina (who also accepted).

We saw R-Truth right after, spying on the whole situation and deciding he had a plan based on the proceedings. You can see the segment below: