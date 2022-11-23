wrestling / News
Reggie Makes WWE TV Return on NXT As SCRYPTS
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
Reggie is back on WWE TV, making his return as SCRYPTS on this week’s NXT. The former sommelier and WWE 24/7 Champion made his NXT in-ring debut on tonight’s show as SCRYPTS, defeating Guru Raaj.
SCRYPTS’ debut has been teased for some time now, though we didn’t know who he was before now. Reginald was last seen on WWE TV in May when Dana Brooke, who he “married” on screen as part of a 24/7 Championship storyline, demanded a divorce.
SCRYPTS has arrived on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/yM2xHwJYZV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 23, 2022
SCRYPTS just left a message on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/qmtDCJku4X
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2022
