Reggie on His Friendship With EJ Nduka, Says Ricochet Is Like a Brother to Him

– Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling during the WWE Live UK tour, former WWE 24/7 champion Reggie discussed former WWE Superstar and Performance Center coach Matt Bloom being a huge supporter of his. Also, recently released WWE talent EJ Nduka was his “road dog” during the pandemic. Below are some highlights.

Reggie on support from Matt Bloom and former WWE talent EJ Nduka: “Off the bat, Matt Bloom is a huge person, supporter, because he is the one that gave me the opportunity. As far as in-ring talent, I have my boy, EJ Nduka just being my road dog throughout the whole pandemic. Getting better, preaching what we wanted, and making it happen. Ricochet has been like a brother to me as well. Huge inspiration, huge mentor. Most definitely dream match. We had a minute and a half of in-ring competition and it was taken away from us so quickly. But those two guys have been big supports, huge guys for me.”

Reggie on Ricochet: “Ricochet been like a brother to me as well. Huge inspiration, huge mentor, most definitely dream match, we had a minute and a half in-ring competition and it was taken away from us so quickly. But those two guys have there been like big supports huge guys for me.”