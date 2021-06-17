wrestling / News

Registration Open For WWE Hell in a Cell ThunderDome

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell

Registration is now open for fans to be part of the ThunderDome experience for WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday. The company has shared the link for registrations for the event, which will be the last WWE PPV to take place in ThunderDome before WWE goes on the road next month.

The company is returning to live events starting on July 16, which is the Smackdown immediately before Money in the Bank.

