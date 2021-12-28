Rene Dupree On His Pro Wrestling NOAH Status, Who He’d Like to Wrestle From NJPW

Renee Dupree recently discussed his current status with Pro Wrestling NOAH, noting he’d be with there now if not for COVID restrictions. Dupree was a guest on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On his association with Pro Wrestling NOAH: “I’m with Pro Wrestling NOAH and they are about to start a feud with New Japan Pro Wrestling. An inter-promotional feud. If it wasn’t for the lockdowns, I’d be there right now.”

On who he’d like to work with from NJPW: “I’ve wrestled pretty much three-quarters of the roster already because I was in All Japan Pro Wrestling and was there with SANADA, BUSHI, Minoru Suzuki, Satoshi Kojima. I’ve wrestled those guys before. The guys I haven’t wrestled would be [Kazuchika] Okada, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, [Tetsuya] Naito. No, (I haven’t worked Will Ospreay), I know exactly what I would do with him though. I’m not gong to divulge my secrets here, but I compare him to Paul London. I would have so much fun with those guys.”