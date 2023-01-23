Rene Dupree Recalls Goldberg Being ‘Dangerous’ During First WWE Run

Goldberg had a brief stint in WWE in 2003 and 2004, and Rene Deupree recently recalled Goldberg being “dangerous” in the ring. Dupree discussed the WWE Hall of Famer on an episode of Cafe de Renee, mentioning Goldberg who asked about who the most overrated wrestler from the Ruthless Aggression Era was. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Goldberg being overrated at the time: “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring.”

On Goldberg’s short time with WWE: “He wasn’t there long, too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did, like, one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”

Of course, Goldberg would return to WWE in 2016 and has had a couple of matches there a year up through last year.