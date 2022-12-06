Renee Paquette Reveals Details Of AEW Contract, Hopes To Expand Role With Company

Renee Paquette has revealed some new details on the length and more of her AEW contract. Paquette, who signed with the company on October 12th, appeared on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast and talked about her roles in the company and what she’d like to see it expand to. You can see some details below, per Fightful:

On her AEW contract: “I’ve got a multiple year (deal). I have a three-year deal with AEW. Three years as talent and three-year producer contract. I have two different contracts.”

On potentially expanding her role in AEW: “I would love for that role to evolve. The thing with AEW is it is a wrestling company, it is a matches heavy show, it’s not necessarily about the broadcast in the way that WWE was. It’s about great matches and showcasing talent in a different way. I love doing interviews and backstage interviews, especially working with younger talent that maybe has not been in that kind of situation before. There are so many people that I’m dying to do proper sit-down interviews with. I want to spend time with somebody and really unpeel those layers and figure out who some of these characters to push stories forward and give context to fans as to who some of these wrestlers are, even though some of these wrestlers are world renowned stars, if you’re a casual fan you might not know who they are. I would love to provide more context in who they are. To do that on the television side is something I would love to do.

“As well as, finding other ways to expand my role throughout the show. I have a couple ideas of things I want to do and I’m hoping to have those conversations and maybe execute those things in the new year. I do think I bring a lot more value than just doing….I could do backstage interviews in my sleep. That’s somewhere I would love to put on more of my producer hat and help get someone else brushed up to doing backstage interviews in their fullest capacity, whether on the wrestling or broadcasting side, to look at it from a different perspective is something I enjoy.”