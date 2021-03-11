Renee Paquette Officially Granted US Citizenship

– Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) announced today that she received her US citizenship. You can see her announcement via her social media below.

The Canadian born Paquette wrote, “I became an American citizen today! 4th of July I’m gonna go off! 10000 @budweiser ‘s and 28833992 hotdogs, baby. Thanks for having me USA.”

Paquette is married to AEW wrestler Jon Moxley and pregnant with their first child. She also shared the following clip from a recent podcast interview with Paul Wight, who recently signed with AEW:

