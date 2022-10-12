wrestling / News

Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Paquette AEW

Renee Paquette is All Elite at last, officially signing a deal with the company. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday afternoon that Paquette has officially signed on with the company, as you can see below.

Paquette previously worked with WWE for almost 10 years before exiting in August of 2020. Speculation about her joining AEW, where her husband Jon Moxley works, has been high ever since.

Paquette took to Twitter to comment on the signing as well.

