Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW

Renee Paquette is All Elite at last, officially signing a deal with the company. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday afternoon that Paquette has officially signed on with the company, as you can see below.

Paquette previously worked with WWE for almost 10 years before exiting in August of 2020. Speculation about her joining AEW, where her husband Jon Moxley works, has been high ever since.

Paquette took to Twitter to comment on the signing as well.

Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!

See you soon coming up at

8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Jwcq58P6RI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2022