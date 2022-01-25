Renee Paquette on Bully Ray’s Jon Moxley Comments, Says Bully Hasn’t Apologized for Them

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, came under heavy criticism last week after his comments on Busted Open Radio saying he wanted to see Jon Moxley apologize to fans after his recent absence. One of the people who voiced criticism toward Bully Ray on the matter was Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette. She spoke more on the issue at length on he latest edition of Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingNews.co):

Renee Paquette on Bully Ray’s comments: “He’s obviously an incredible wrestler, but he’s an incredible person and an incredible man. I could not be more proud of him. I could not love this guy anymore. So to see him out there doing that was so great. And now to just — I hate even having to talk about this because it’s stupid and it’s annoying and I don’t even want to pay it any more attention. The whole thing, the Bully Ray thing, you know, I saw it all over my Twitter and I was like ‘do even address this?’ But it’s like that thing you know, people can talk sh*t about me all day long and whatever, it’s fine. You talk sh*t about my husband, you talk sh*t about my family, that becomes more personal to me and that bothers me more. It also bothers me because Bully is somebody who I’ve always really enjoyed. I’ve always really liked Bully. I always thought I had a good relationship with him despite other people not having a good relationship with him or him having burned bridges other places and leaving a bad taste in other people’s mouths. I’ve never had that situation with him so now to be on the receiving end of it, sucks. I’ve not talked to him since it’s all gone down. He certainly has my phone number. He certainly has my husband’s phone number. But like [Dave] Lagreca said he was out at Northeast wrestling over the weekend. I know Bully was with him.”

“So yeah, I mean, it sucks. So just for context for anyone who doesn’t know…Bully said that he thought that Jon should have apologized to the audience and apologized. [Bully said] he doesn’t necessarily have to apologize to the boys in the back and the girls in the back for the time that was taken off but people that have bought tickets and wanted to see Jon Moxley and blah, blah, blah. And there could not be a more bullsh*t trash take.”

On Jon Moxley taking time off to take care of himself: “He wanted Jon to apologize to the fans. He took time off to take care of himself. Him being there and having longevity in this business is plenty. The guy has already put his body through the wringer with the job that he does, with the style of wrestling that he works. Like I said, he loves wrestling, he loves wrestling, he loves this business…Honestly, my first reaction to it was like, I just thought it was like some shock jock sh*t and I was like ‘he doesn’t actually think that. There’s no way he actually believes that Jon needs to apologize for taking time off to better himself.’ By the way, three months is also nothing in the scope of what wrestling is, and also in the scope of his life. Three months is nothing so for him to go and do the things that he needed to do for himself, for our family and for our daughter, that’s for us. It’s not for anybody else. And I could not be more proud of him for doing that in a business that is so notorious with addiction issues. We’ve seen the untimely passing of so many wrestlers. It has been a thing that has affected the business for such a long time. It’s a stigma that comes with the business so the fact that Jon is one of those guys in the spot that he’s in, and he’s going against the grain and doing the things that he needs to do, I think speaks volumes to the fans, not even just the fans [but] the people inside the business, to the other boys in the back [and] to the girls in the back that might be going through a similar thing. It happens to so many people. It’s unfortunately so common. So he went into what he had to do and no apologies.”

On Bully Ray not apologizing for his comments: “There’s part of me that’s like listen, people don’t know the full story, they don’t know what’s going on. So you can kind of plead ignorance to that to a certain degree and that’s fine. Bully has not apologized for it and I don’t even need Bully to apologize for and I assure you, Jon could give a sh*t. It’s annoying to even be talking about at this point. The fact that Jon is back in wrestling and he looks like a million bucks and he feels good.”

Jon Moxley recently returned to AEW last week after taking some months off to attend an inpatient alcohol treatment program