Renee Paquette and Paige React to Bully Ray’s Recent Comments About Jon Moxley

As we previously reported, Bully Ray criticized Jon Moxley’s return promo on AEW Dynamite, noting that he wanted to see Mox apologize to fans for his absence from wrestling. In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette stood up for Moxley, as did WWE’s Paige.

Renee wrote: “Real bad take.”

Paige added: “There’s a reason everyone prefers Devon. What an awful awful thing to say.”

