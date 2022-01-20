Bully Ray Wanted to See Jon Moxley Apologize to Fans For His Absence On AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray says that he would have liked to see Jon Moxley apologize to AEW’s fans for his absence during his promo on last night’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Moxley appeared in the opening segment and cut a promo talking about his taking time off, which was to attend an inpatient alcohol treatment program. He noted that the coming year will be a “pilgrimage” for him as well.

During today’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca discussed last night’s show. Ray praised the segment overall before saying that he would have liked to hear Moxley express something for the fans he “let down” by not being there at shows they bought tickets for.

“I did enjoy that they started off with Moxley,” he said (courtesy of WrestlingNews). “They came out with a bang, people were ready for it and Moxley said what he needed to say. However, I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon.”

He continued, “I understand the whole ‘demons’ thing, and we always use the word ‘demons’ as a creative word to get around the real issues. Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy [Dreamer]’s case it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of demon that they have to get around. We have our demons. These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would have liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans. You don’t have to apologize to the boys even though the boys do count on you but any one of those guys and gals could have the same problems that you did. And trust me, I came up in an era where a slew of men and women had their demons. The fans expect a little bit more from you. What about the fans that bought tickets to see AEW and Jon Moxley while Jon was away taking care of his problems?”

Ray concluded, “I’m very happy that he left and took care of his problem. And he looked incredibly healthy last night. And I love everything that he said. I just would have loved to have heard a little bit of accountability. I don’t know if ‘I’m sorry’ is necessarily the right word, but maybe endear yourself a little bit to the crowd if you felt you let them down. This is coming from me, the hard ass of all hard asses. Personally, if it was me in the same situation, the first thing I would have said is ‘Guys, I’m sorry if I let you down’…I think that would have been the proper thing to do.”

Ray did make it clear that he doesn’t believe Moxley owed anyone an apology, just that he would have liked to see one from the former AEW World Champion.