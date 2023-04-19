Renegade Twins On Meeting John Cena During Nightmare Factory Visit

The Renegade Twins had a chance to meet John Cena when he visited the Nightmare Factory last month, and they recently talked about the experience. Robin and Charlette Renegade spoke about the experience during an East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing, and an excerpt is below (per Fightful):

Charlette: “We actually met John Cena recently, he came and spoke at the Nightmare Factory. We got the opportunity to sit there and talk to him. I want to let everyone know; John Cena is John Cena is John Cena. The John Cena you see on TV and movies is the same John Cena that you’re going to get in person. It’s a beautiful and very refreshing thing.”

Robyn: “If you’ve ever watched John Cena. Everyone has watched John Cena. John Cena is John Cena. There is no other way to explain it. It’s John Cena.”

Charlette: “It felt like such a personal conversation even though there were 30 people there looking at him. it felt very personal and special. It was an out of body moment.”