Renegade Twins On Their ‘Surreal’ NWA Women’s Tag Championship Win At Nuff Said

The Renegade Twins are the new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions, and the two recently discussed winning the titles at Nuff Said. Charlette and Robyn Renegade were guests on the latest Busted Open Radio and talked about defeating Pretty Empowered for the titles at this past weekend’s PPV. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

Charlotte on the win: “It was surreal. It was a very surreal and full circle moment for us. NWA was some of the first wrestling that we watched as fans, but also as a family. I remember the last show we went to as fans was a NWA show. Then, COVID happened. We never thought we’d ever be able to work with the NWA, but it was a lifelong dream of ours and a goal in our career to be at the NWA. Holding a championship is a bonus. To be able to hold these championships is an honor for Robyn and I.”

Robyn on working in the NWA: “I’m so grateful to be able to work there. It means the absolute world. Women’s tag wrestling is a very unique niche in the business. For me and Charlette, it’s a very big thing to be able to be put on a huge stage with such a coveted belt and to be able to show that Charlette are a tag team, we want this for the women and we want this for women’s tag wrestling, women’s wrestling in general, but women’s tag wrestling specifically to be the thing. It’s wild. I couldn’t help but cry.”