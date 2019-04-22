wrestling / News
WWE News: Replay Of The Shield’s Final Chapter Airing Tonight, Alexa Bliss Set For Signing, WWE Stars On Double Dare This Week
April 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE will air a replay of The Shield’s Final Chapter special tonight on the WWE Network after RAW.
– Alexa Bliss will sign autographs today at 11 AM at the Crickett Wireless Store in Des Moines, Iowa.
– The Bella Twins and The New Day will appear on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare every day this week at 7 PM.
