New Report Denies Rumor Of WWE Performance Center Move To Las Vegas

A new report is pushing back against a rumor that the WWE Performance Center is going to be moved to Las Vegas. The rumor made its way onto social media on Tuesday stating that Endeavor President Mark Shapiro hosted an all-employee meeting today at WWE HQ in which it was said that the PC was moving from Orlando to Las Vegas in the near future. Fightful Select reports that sources in WWE stated the claim was false, with one source quickly reaching out to say that it didn’t happen unless another meeting was held. Other sources confirmed Shapiro made no such announcement.

The site notes that sources indicated that Shapiro was talked about how Las Vegas is a sports and entertainment destination, and that there was the possibility of a WWE presence on the table. That said, WWE would need to determine what the presence is, how big it would be and the like.

The report continues to say that no one at the PC has heard of any such plans to move to Vegas and were shocked when the word began circulating of such a move. Several sources noted how many of the main roster talent have a close proximity to the PC where it currently is and thus have easier access. It was also said that cost of living for trainees is much better in in Orlando than Las Vegas.