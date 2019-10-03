The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Dynamite vs. NXT Week 1 Review, Smackdown on Fox & WWE HIAC Previews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 55. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will review week one of the Wednesday Night War, looking at what worked and what didn’t, and then preview the WWE Smackdown debut on Fox and look at the WWE Hell in a Cell card, which has been completely forgotten by the company. The show is approximately 147-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW Dynamite Review 10.02.19: 3:15

* NXT on USA Review 10.02.19: 50:55

* AEW vs. NXT Comparison: 1:23:57

* WWE Smackdown on For Debut Preview: 1:49:10

* WWE Hell in a Cell Preview: 2:08:25

