RevPro British J Cup 2023 Full Results 10.21.2023: Leon Slater vs. Harrison Bennett vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Wild Boar Headliner, More

The RevPro British J Cup show was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on October 21 in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England, UK. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.

* British J Cup 2023 First Round Match: Leon Slater defeated Will Kaven

* British J Cup 2023 First Round Match: Wild Boar defeated Alex Zayne

* British J Cup 2023 First Round Match: Harrison Bennett defeated Senza Volto

* British J Cup 2023 First Round Match: Mascara Dorada defeated Robbie X

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Bout: Alex Windsor defeated Kanji

* Luke Jacobs defeated Ricky Knight Jr.

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Bout: Michael Oku defeated Gabe Kidd

* British J Cup 2023 Final Four Way Elimination Match: Leon Slater defeated Harrison Bennett and Mascara Dorada and Wild Boar