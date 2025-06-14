RevPro British J Cup 2025 Results: Nino Bryant Wins

Revolution Pro Wrestling held the 2025 RevPro British J Cup earlier today at Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* British J Cup 2025 First Round Match: Nino Bryant def. Ethan Allen

* British J Cup 2025 First Round Match: Chris Ridgeway def. Ender Kara

* British J Cup 2025 First Round Match: Cameron Khai def. Ace Austin

* British J Cup 2025 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Kid Lykos II

* T.K. Cooper def. Luke Jacobs

* Joshua James def. Owen Swain

* Serena Deeb def. Lizzy Evo

* British J Cup Final: Four-Way Elimination Match: Nino Bryant def. Adam Priest and Cameron Khai and Chris Ridgeway