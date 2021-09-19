RevPro High Stakes 21 Results 9.19.21: Will Ospreay Faces Ricky Knight Jr. in Headliner

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) held its High Stakes 21 event earlier today at the York Hall in London, England. Below are some results for the event, courtesy of Fightful.

* The Young Guns (Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) beat Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper), Two Extremely Athletic Men (Shaun Jackson & Kenneth Halfpenny) and Doug Williams & Brendan White.

* Shota Umino got the win over Dan Moloney.

* RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship: Michael Oku (c) beat Robbie X and Chris Ridgeway.

* Yota Tsuji was victorious over Mark Haskins.

* RevPro British Women’s Championship (Two-Out-Of-Three Falls): Gisele Shaw (c) beat Hyan (2-1).

* Debbie Kietel assaulted Shaw after the match was over.

* RevPro British Tag Team Championships Match & PWA Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) got the win over Destination Everywhere (Connor Mills & Michael Oku) to capture the titles.

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) beat Ricky Knight Jr. to retain the title.

* Ospreay continued his attack on Knight Jr. after the match was over. Shota Umino then came out for the save. Young Guns then came out and attacked Shota. Then, Aussie Open came out but then they attacked Shota Umino while Will Ospreay turned on The Young Guns.

* After that, the Aussie Open joined The United Empire.