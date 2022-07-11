wrestling / News
RevPro Life in Sheffield Results: PAC Defends AEW All-Atlantic Title, More
RevPro Wrestling held Live in Sheffield on Sunday night featuring PAC defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and more. You can check out the full results of the show, which took place at The Network in Sheffield, England, below per Fightful:
* Sunshine Machine def. Greedy Souls
* Yota Tsuji def. Joshua James
* The VeloCities def. JJ Gale & Callum Newman
* Luke Jacobs def. Nico Angelo
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. David Francisco
* RevPro Great British Tag League Block A Match: Aussie Open def. Destination Everywhere
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC def. Shoto Umino
👊👊👊 #revpro #aew #revprowrestling #wrestling pic.twitter.com/TJ3Q8WD6Jv
— Ash (@AllEliteAsh) July 10, 2022
#RevPro #AEW #PAC #Bastard @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/2dnaam5UZU
— To Mr & Mrs Mark, a Son Called Dave (@davethemark) July 10, 2022
And STILL!!!!#revpro #revprowrestlong #AEW #wrestling pic.twitter.com/bnOITBXQni
— Ash (@AllEliteAsh) July 10, 2022
