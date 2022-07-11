wrestling / News

RevPro Life in Sheffield Results: PAC Defends AEW All-Atlantic Title, More

July 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PAC vs. Shota Umino RevPro Image Credit: RevPro/Twitter

RevPro Wrestling held Live in Sheffield on Sunday night featuring PAC defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and more. You can check out the full results of the show, which took place at The Network in Sheffield, England, below per Fightful:

* Sunshine Machine def. Greedy Souls
* Yota Tsuji def. Joshua James
* The VeloCities def. JJ Gale & Callum Newman
* Luke Jacobs def. Nico Angelo
* Ricky Knight Jr. def. David Francisco
* RevPro Great British Tag League Block A Match: Aussie Open def. Destination Everywhere
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC def. Shoto Umino

