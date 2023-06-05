RevPro Live In London 74 Results: Michael Oku Wins Main Event

Revolution Pro Wrestling held its event RevPro Live in London 74 last night at 229 The Venue in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Luke Jacobs def. Joshua James

* Rampage Brown def. Zak Knight

* Hyan def. Skye Smitson

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Harrison Bennett

* Connor Mills def. Lee Dawson

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships: Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) (c) def. Levi Muir & Sha Samuels

* Michael Oku def. Leyton Buzzard