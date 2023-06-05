wrestling / News
RevPro Live In London 74 Results: Michael Oku Wins Main Event
June 5, 2023
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its event RevPro Live in London 74 last night at 229 The Venue in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Luke Jacobs def. Joshua James
* Rampage Brown def. Zak Knight
* Hyan def. Skye Smitson
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Harrison Bennett
* Connor Mills def. Lee Dawson
* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships: Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) (c) def. Levi Muir & Sha Samuels
* Michael Oku def. Leyton Buzzard
