RevPro Live In London 74 Results: Michael Oku Wins Main Event

June 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RevPro Live in London 74 Image Credit: RevPro

Revolution Pro Wrestling held its event RevPro Live in London 74 last night at 229 The Venue in London, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Luke Jacobs def. Joshua James
* Rampage Brown def. Zak Knight
* Hyan def. Skye Smitson
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Harrison Bennett
* Connor Mills def. Lee Dawson
* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships: Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) (c) def. Levi Muir & Sha Samuels
* Michael Oku def. Leyton Buzzard

