Rey & Dominik Mysterio Return On Raw, Attack Veer Mahaan

Rey & Dominik Mysterio made their returns to WWE Raw on Monday night, taking aim at Veer Mahaan for his actions against them. Monday night’s show saw the father-son team come out to the ring and attacking Mahaan after the latter star defeated Mustafa Ali in a match.

Mahaan had attacked Rey and Dominik when he made his Raw debut in April and then defeated Dominik in a match the next week, keeping his submission on Dominik until the younger Mysterio had to be stretchered from the ring.

You can see a clip from tonight’s segment below: