WWE News: Austin Theory Loses His First Name on Raw, Veer Destroys Dominik Mysterio
– Austin Theory is an Austin no more, dropping his first name on Monday night’s episode of Raw. Theory appeared in a segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville on tonight’s show, getting himself a US Championship match against Finn Balor for next week. During the segment, he told Pearce and Deville can just call him Theory going forward as he and Mr. McMahon decided he doesn’t look like an Austin:
"Actually … you can just call me THEORY."@austintheory1 sets the record straight on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tSca5Td2Gb
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
– Veer made his second appearance on Raw this week, as he faced Dominik Mysterio after attacking the Mysterios last week. Veer made short work of Dominik and then refused to let go of his submission until Dominik had to be stretchered out:
MILLION DOLLAR ARM@VeerMahaan #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cZThYBnwE6
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
.@VeerMahaan with a RUTHLESS attack on @DomMysterio35. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/L523FwE4ic
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
