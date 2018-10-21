Rey Mysterio Believes His Time Away From WWE Was For The Best

– Rey Mysterio spoke during a backstage video from Smackdown 1000 about his return to WWE, his time away and more. Highlights are below, via Wrestling Inc:

On making his return to the Smackdown brand: “SmackDown, from day one has been my brand. For not only myself, but a lot of legends have grown with this brand. The likes of Eddie Guerrero — rest in peace — Batista, John Cena, The Rock — when I first came into WWE, The Rock was still part of SmackDown — Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. When you talk about all of those names, you truly understand how stacked the SmackDown roster was. To be one of those guys that eventually branched out, put in the work, and became who I am now, it feels good to come back and be home, because this truly is my home.”

On his time away fromo WWE: “I did not leave and say goodbye forever, I did definitely leave with a vision of one day returning and here we are. I’m back to dominate, I’m back to prove a point of why I’ve been in this industry for almost 30 years. I truly believe I’m in the best shape of my life right now. I’m mentally prepared to come in and do what I have to do to keep demonstrating why I love this sport. Through time as you age, as you get older you live and learn, and in my case being in this industry from almost 30 years I think the best thing that could have happened to me was part ways for almost four years, which is the time I remained away from the WWE. But at the same time, I left on good terms so that this day would eventually happen and here we are now, almost four years later. I’m more mature, I’m rested, my body and mind are fully healed up. I don’t think I could be living a better moment right now as we speak.”