Rey Mysterio On How Eddie Guerrero Would React To Critiques

Rey Mysterio clearly admired Eddie Guerrero’s mindset to how he approached improving in the business. Appearing on a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100, Rey Mysterio and Konnan spoke about the WWE Hall of Famer with their respective experiences with ‘Latino Heat’ being brought up. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Mysterio on how Guerrero approached feedback: “Eddie was just a completely different human being. He took everything he did in the ring to heart. So a bad comment wasn’t going to put him down, he wasn’t gonna feel upset about it. It was [the] complete opposite, he would analyze that comment and try to make it better next time. That was just Eddie, [he] was so passionate about this business, man, and he took everything to heart.”

Konnan on Guerrero’s habit of downplaying his own performances: “A lot of the times I remember me we would have a great match in Mexico and he [asks what I thought of the match], I go, ‘Bro it was great’… He would go, ‘Oh I didn’t think it was that great.’ But that’s the way he was.”