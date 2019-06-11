Rey Mysterio Gives Update on Injury and Return Timeframe

– Rey Mysterio discussed his separated shoulder injury and the timeframe for his return in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Highlights are below:

On his injury and return timeframe: “An unfortunate thing happened in the ring at MITB. When you’re in their full action and full adrenaline, you have know idea of the referee’s count or if he’s even aware that the opponent is grabbing the rope while he’s doing the pin. Nine out of 10 times the ref is right on spot, but this wasn’t the occasion. When I saw the replay I saw that Samoa Joe’s left shoulder was off the canvas during the three-count. Due to the unfortunate aftermath after winning the title, I suffered a separated left shoulder. That has put me on the bench, so I’ve been doing some PRP and slight rotation movements. I’m trying to see if I could get back in possibly late June or July.”

On the title returning to Joe: “I couldn’t defend the title, so there was no point in me keeping the title. Also, once I saw the three-count and that his shoulder was up…like anyone else would say, ‘That’s not my call. That’s the ref’s call.’ But I like to work on the right side of things. I clearly didn’t win that title the way I would have loved to have won it. So the best thing to do is return it, get better, heal up and ask for another title shot.”

On his short WrestleMania match with Joe: “Man those shows are kinda crazy. It seems every year they get longer and longer, but that’s the risk you take some times. It was an unfortunate matter, but it’s not the end of the world for me. I’ve given plenty of great matches in my career where I don’t think the fans have missed anything yet.”

On the possibility of the show being split in two: “It’s not a bad idea to do a pre-WrestleMania show, maybe on that same day, and just start a little bit earlier. Give the first 5-6 matches to kickoff Mania, have a break in-between, sell some merchandise and then move onto the big show.”

On his Fight4Autism campaign: “My team from the UK brought this to my attention and going from my years in this business, I can relate to a lot of kids that have autism and are huge wrestling fans. How do I know this? Because at many of my appearances, the parents have mentioned to me that their son or daughter has autism, but when wrestling comes on there is a connection there. That is especially when they see Rey Mysterio. I don’t know if it’s the mask or my style, but there’s a close connection between kids with autism that feel like they are themselves when around wrestling. That’s how this campaign came together and we’re trying to make a change, not just in Europe or Mexico or the US, but around the world.”