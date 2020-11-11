Rey Mysterio Says Halloween Havoc 1997 Match Was Largely Improvised, Says WM 22 Match Wouldn’t Have Happened Without It

Rey Mysterio’s match with Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc 1997 is one of the PPV’s most lauded matches, and Mysterio recently recalled how it was largely done on the fly. Speaking on a recent episode of The Bump, Mysterio discussed the famous match where he was facing Guerrero in a Mask vs. Title match. He noted that he was originally supposed to lose his mask, but the decision was changed at the last minute and they had to improvise the match. Highlights and the full video are below:

On how special that match is for him: “Oh, very very special. On Monday, we celebrated 23 years of that match, so it brought back a lot of memories … I knew Eddie very well. Had the opportunity to share the ring with him like you said, three or four times. So the connection was already there, without a doubt. Because I had the opportunity to work Eddie in Mexico, and we already knew our styles but the meaning of that match and the tension going into the ring that night was on another level. Because I was supposed to get unmasked that night, so I had that weight carrying on my shoulders the whole week leading into the match. One match before we entered the ring, the decision was changed, and I was keeping my mask. And I was nervous as hell. I’m like, ‘Eddie, what are we going to do? What are we gonna do?’ He goes, ‘Ah, Rey, shh! Just open your ears and listen to me.’ So a lot of things that happened that night, that magic that we created was on the fly. And that’s what makes it even more special.”

On that match’s importance to his career: “I mean, every time they ask me out of the 30 [years] I’ve been in the business, ‘What’s been your favorite match?’ And I like to use the world title match at WrestleMania 22, because that one of the historical moments for me. But without this match right here, the Halloween Havoc [match], there probably wouldn’t have been a WrestleMania 22 for me. So, this is definitely the one that gives me more pride and honor. And [I] feel truly blessed to have been able to be part of that event, and to present a match to fans around the world, the fans that were there that night. You know, the magic that we created. I mentioned it before, we tried to recreate that magic several times, and it never could happen. So that just makes that match even more special.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.