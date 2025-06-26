Rey Mysterio Hopes To Be Back From Injury by August

– Speaking to LA PLATICA, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio shared an update on his injury status and when fans can expect him to return to the ring. According to Mysterio, he hopes to be back by August. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rey Mysterio on how he tore his groin: “So, I was explaining to someone yesterday that I tore my groin. He goes, ‘How did it happen? Was it when they pulled you?’ I said, ‘No…’ The guy that I was wrestling stood in front of me. He bailed out the ring underneath the bottom rope and I went to chase him and when I pushed off with my left leg, I just heard a (*rip noise*). Like, that’s it? I tore my groin like that? And yeah, usually it happens on the simplest sh*t.”

On his recovery and in-ring return: “Good. Pretty good (Mysterio said about his recovery from injury). I started my PT. Not to mention, I had a busted eardrum as well so I fixed that during my time off. I’m on the road to recovery. I should be back hopefully by August.”

Mysterio suffered his injury during his match on SmackDown in April before WrestleMania 41, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled bout against El Grande Americano at the premium live event. He was replaced in the match by Rey Fenix. The WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion did make an appearance at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, kicking off the event.