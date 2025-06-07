wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Kicks Off WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Legado del Fantasma Pick Up Win, Savio Vega Attends Event

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio Worlds Collide Image Credit: WWE

– Rey Mysterio kicked off today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event to hype up the crowd and the new era with the AAA/WWE partnership.

– Savio Vega was in attendance for AAA x WWE World Collide, show in the crowd with Damian Priest. Mexican wrestling legend Blue Demon Jr was also in attendance.

– Legado del Fantasma defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown and Pagano at Worlds Collide.

