wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Kicks Off WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Legado del Fantasma Pick Up Win, Savio Vega Attends Event
– Rey Mysterio kicked off today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event to hype up the crowd and the new era with the AAA/WWE partnership.
There's no better way to kick off #WorldsCollide! 🔥@reymysterio was honored by the @NHMC last night and received the Legend Impact Award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YsO2KloCQp
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
It's a new era of Lucha Libre!! 👏 #WorldsCollide
▶️ https://t.co/twaQtzKc8A pic.twitter.com/bBHpZ58x2l
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
– Savio Vega was in attendance for AAA x WWE World Collide, show in the crowd with Damian Priest. Mexican wrestling legend Blue Demon Jr was also in attendance.
– Legado del Fantasma defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown and Pagano at Worlds Collide.
Legado del Fantasma are ready to take on @Psychooriginal, Pagano and @hijodewagner ! Who ya got?! 😤#WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/fgqlg2QNl7
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
Through the turnbuckles?! @Psychooriginal is WILD! 😳 #WorldsCollide
▶️ https://t.co/twaQtzKJY8 pic.twitter.com/CZicncsINZ
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
.@AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe are doing whatever it takes! 👊#WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/Uff1TxIgKQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
.@EscobarWWE is not playing around 😤#WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/GArA5mpgN2
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025