WWE News: Rey Mysterio Kicks Off WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Legado del Fantasma Pick Up Win, Savio Vega Attends Event

– Rey Mysterio kicked off today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event to hype up the crowd and the new era with the AAA/WWE partnership.

There's no better way to kick off #WorldsCollide! 🔥@reymysterio was honored by the @NHMC last night and received the Legend Impact Award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YsO2KloCQp — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025

– Savio Vega was in attendance for AAA x WWE World Collide, show in the crowd with Damian Priest. Mexican wrestling legend Blue Demon Jr was also in attendance.

– Legado del Fantasma defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown and Pagano at Worlds Collide.