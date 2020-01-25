Rey Mysterio Is Willing to Put His Mask on the Line Against Andrade’s Hair at WrestleMania 36

– TV Insider recently interviewed WWE Superstar and former World champion Rey Mysterio. During the interview, Mysterio said he’s willing to put up his mask on the line against Andrade’s hair for a WrestleMania 36 moment. Below are some highlights.

Mysterio on the impact stars like he and Eddie Guerrero made on the roster: “I’m truly blessed to have paved that way along with Eddie. Eddie was the pioneer for us, he was the one who set the bar and brought a lucha libre style into WWE. Right behind Eddie was myself and other wrestlers. As far as me stepping in the ring with Andrade, I’ve said it from day one: There is, to me at least, a huge resemblance with him to when I used to wrestle Eddie. I think it shows lucha libre, that traditional style of wrestling, the fact that there is a connection between Andrade and myself. It’s very similar to the connection to what I had with Eddie when I worked against him for many years. To me, that subconsciously gets my gear up even fast or motivates me even more just because I feel like the spotlight is on. I feel truly blessed to be in this position now and to keep Eddie’s name alive.”

Rey Mysterio on his advice to the new generation of Superstars: “I think the one piece of advice that I can offer to them is something they already know. That is to go out, put out a great show and represent your traditional style lucha. For us it’s lucha libre, we never forget our roots. That’s something Lucha House Party has. Cain, although he is very new to this world of wrestling. He understands and values the lucha libre style and already is adapting his own style with the lucha libre. Overall, we definitely want to see lucha libre grow more with the amount of days, months, years I have left. You also have Angel Garza, who is up-and-coming. There is going to be bigger and better opportunities just like there were for my WWE years. There is something good to expect within WWE for the fans to be more involved in lucha libre.”

Mysterio on sharing moments with his son on TV: “I’m truly blessed as a father, a parent, to be able to share these special moments with my son. Like any other father, the support will always be there, whether he wanted to be a doctor or dentist or whatever the case might be. This goes for both my children, my daughter and my son … It has been awesome to have these moments at big events like Survivor Series against top athletes like Brock Lesnar. I think when it comes down to the promos and what we have to express, it comes natural, it is a true feeling. I’m sure he feels the same way as he shares the ring with his father.”

Rey Mysterio on being willing to have a mask versus hair match against Andrade at WrestleMania: “I think the goal right now — after tonight’s outcome in the Andrade ladder match — I think something along the ways that if he wants to keep feuding and going a step further, I’m willing to put my mask on the line versus his hair for a WrestleMania moment. Whatever the case might be, whoever ends up winning, I think it would be a huge stepping stone for either of us. As far as moments, I really would love to relive a Royal Rumble moment, being that I hold the record right now for having the longest time in a Rumble match. These moments stick in my mind and heart. You always want to become better than you were yesterday.”