Rey Mysterio Pulled From Wrestlemania 41, Rey Fenix To Take His Place

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Rey Mysterio was injured during last night’s episode of Smackdown, putting his match at Wrestlemania in jeopardy. Unfortunately, the injury is bad enough that Mysterio can no longer compete tonight and was pulled from the show.

Instead, El Grande Americano will face his replacement, Rey Fenix.

