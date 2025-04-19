wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Wrestlemania 41, Rey Fenix To Take His Place
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Rey Mysterio was injured during last night’s episode of Smackdown, putting his match at Wrestlemania in jeopardy. Unfortunately, the injury is bad enough that Mysterio can no longer compete tonight and was pulled from the show.
Instead, El Grande Americano will face his replacement, Rey Fenix.
BREAKING: El Grande Americano will be facing Rey at #WrestleMania tonight … REY FENIX! 👀 pic.twitter.com/zuB1CUI1oc
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025