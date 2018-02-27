Rey Mysterio Reportedly Still in Talks For WWE Return

– Rey Mysterio is still in discussions for a WWE return, and may have a WrestleMania opponent. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that Mysterio was backstage at Smackdown in order to discuss a potential WrestleMania match. According to Barrasso, Mysterio could end up being John Cena’s opponent.

Mysterio recently acknowledged that his conversation with WWE about a return is “still open.” Mysterio noted on Instagram that he was in San Diego hanging out with Sin Cara at the Smackdown house show there, with PWInsider also reporting that talks remain ongoing for a WWE return.