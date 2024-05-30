– During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed his son Dominik Mysterio forging his own path as a WWE Superstar. Below are some highlights:

Rey Mysterio on what Lance Storm told Dominik: “There will be a lot of comparisons made between you and your father. You let them come in one ear and out the other. You stick to your path and you stick to your goals. You do what you believe is the best thing for you. Take advice, at the end of the day, you dissect the advice and figure it out.”

On not listening to negativity: “I’ve never paid attention to negativity in my career or life. I’ve always pushed that aside or shaken it off. I remember telling Dom a few times, ‘Hey, keep going and doing what you feel is right.'”

At least year’s WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik in a father vs. son singles match. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier in the week as part of the Class of 2023 inductees. Dominik Mysterio is currently in the midst of an angle with The Judgment Day and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, who appears to be using Dominik to get to Dominik’s “Mami,” Rhea Ripley.