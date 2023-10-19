Rey Mysterio Comments on How Much Time He Has Left as a Wrestler

In an interview with The MMA Hour (via Fightful), Rey Mysterio said that he is hoping to retire from the ring within the next couple of years. Mysterio has previously said that he would be done when he turns 50 and he is 48 now. Here are highlights:

On how much time he has left: “That’s a year away. I’m hoping…I did say 50…If my body keeps responding the way it has…the way I’ve been working for the past 34 years, I’ve modified my work a lot, for the best, but still being able to invest the audience into watching Rey Mysterio. I always like to come up and create moves where fans can say, ‘Wow, he’s still doing it.’ That’s part of my growth and what’s been keeping me healthy to be able to do what I do. ‘You don’t have to keep doing the slide underneath the ropes and hit the ground.’ I love doing it. I like giving the fans something special.”

On his wife leaving the decision up to him: “She gave me liberty to say, ‘However, you feel, whenever you say it’s time, I respect that.’ She’s that open to it. I’m hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two.”