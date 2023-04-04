Rhea Ripley Interrupts Bianca Belair On WWE Raw, Teases Future Match

Rhea Ripley appeared on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw and teased a future match with Bianca Belair. Monday night’s show saw Belair come out to the ring to celebrate her win over Asuka. She put over Asuka before Ripley came down to the ring, saying that Belair was lucky that she picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent after winning the Royal Rumble.

Ripley then said that they would get back it it and that Ripley would beat Belair, who said Ripley chose Flair for a reason and to stand on being Smackdown Women’s Champion. Ripley then left.