wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Interrupts Bianca Belair On WWE Raw, Teases Future Match
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley appeared on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw and teased a future match with Bianca Belair. Monday night’s show saw Belair come out to the ring to celebrate her win over Asuka. She put over Asuka before Ripley came down to the ring, saying that Belair was lucky that she picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent after winning the Royal Rumble.
Ripley then said that they would get back it it and that Ripley would beat Belair, who said Ripley chose Flair for a reason and to stand on being Smackdown Women’s Champion. Ripley then left.
The NEW #SmackDown Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE has a message for #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE!#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/YoNsiRN8WW
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Triple H to Kick Off RAW, Talent Told He’s Still In Charge Of Creative
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More