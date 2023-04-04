wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Interrupts Bianca Belair On WWE Raw, Teases Future Match

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley Bianca Belair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley appeared on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw and teased a future match with Bianca Belair. Monday night’s show saw Belair come out to the ring to celebrate her win over Asuka. She put over Asuka before Ripley came down to the ring, saying that Belair was lucky that she picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent after winning the Royal Rumble.

Ripley then said that they would get back it it and that Ripley would beat Belair, who said Ripley chose Flair for a reason and to stand on being Smackdown Women’s Champion. Ripley then left.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, RAW, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading