Rhea Ripley Cameos in Gil Thorp Comic Strip

– WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was depicted in the online comic strip Gil Thorp, by Henry Barajas and Rod Whigham, this week. In the new comic strip, the main characters go to a wrestling event in Milford, where Rhea Ripley is performing in the ring. You can see an image of the new strip below.

Ripley will be in action again later this month at WWE Bash in Berlin. She will team with Damian Priest against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team bout. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.