wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Comments On Her Ring Gear At WWE Hell in a Cell
Rhea Ripley had somewhat different ring gear for the mixed six-person tag team match at WWE Hell in a Cell, and Ripley took to social media to comment. Ripley was rocking a different look for her match alongside Edge and Damian Priest against AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at the show, and Ripley noted that it was a situation where she did not get her gear on time.
Ripley wrote:
“When your gear doesn’t arrive in time… You learn to utilize what you have #HIAC #YouAreWelcome”
Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace replied to Ripley, as you can see below. The Judgment Day defeated the babyfaces in the six-person tag match.
That @RheaRipley_WWE look at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/yfkxPRbEBk
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
#TheJudgmentDay picks up the win at #HIAC!@EdgeRatedR @RheaRipley_WWE @ArcherofInfamy pic.twitter.com/hF0U5lNfx4
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
God really does work in mysterious ways
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- 411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Jeff Jarrett talks Owen Hart, Bash at The Beach 2000, Founding TNA, and More!
- Backstage Details on CM Punk’s Injury, When AEW Found Out About His Surgery
- Paul Wight on How Much Brock Lesnar Intimidated People Backstage in WWE
- Naomi Makes First Post To Social Media Since Raw Walkout & WWE Suspension