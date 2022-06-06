Rhea Ripley Comments On Her Ring Gear At WWE Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley had somewhat different ring gear for the mixed six-person tag team match at WWE Hell in a Cell, and Ripley took to social media to comment. Ripley was rocking a different look for her match alongside Edge and Damian Priest against AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at the show, and Ripley noted that it was a situation where she did not get her gear on time.

Ripley wrote:

“When your gear doesn’t arrive in time… You learn to utilize what you have #HIAC #YouAreWelcome”

Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace replied to Ripley, as you can see below. The Judgment Day defeated the babyfaces in the six-person tag match.