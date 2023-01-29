Rhea Ripley Says She Dislocated Knee in Royal Rumble, Talks Winning From #1 Entry

Rhea Ripley is the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble winner, and she talked after the show about tweaking her knee during the match and more. Ripley went the distance in the match, last eliminating Liv Morgan who also went the distance to pick up the win.

Ripley discussed her win at the post-Rumble press conference, and you can see some highlights below:

On dislocating her knee in the match: “I mean, I’m obviously beat up. My knees aren’t very good in general. So my knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. But I’m feeling good now, and I feel like it’s because of all my emotions, I’m just excited, so I sort of am blocking out everything else. If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that’s definitely there. But my knee, my knee’s good.”

On winning the match after entering at #1: “Yeah, I think it’s wild. I think it’s really, really cool that I’m the one that gets to make this history. Going in at #1 and sticking it out until the very end — and going that whole distance with someone like Liv Morgan as well. Like, she needs to get credit for that as well, because she puts so much effort, and she was going and she did not give up. She was very, very resilient. Lucky for me, she got misted by Asuka. I slipped a little bit, but you know, things happen. Still got the win.

But yeah I mean, it’s amazing to see how far the women’s division has come over the last few years. And like you said, the men, they’ve done these things where they’ve come in at [#1] and they’ve they’ve won the Royal Rumble, and they’ve made all this sort of history before us. So I think that it’s really, really cool to see the Women’s Evolution sort of take over, and us women show the men that we can do exactly what they can do.”

