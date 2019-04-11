WWE News: Rhea Ripley Expected To Miss Eight More Weeks, Latest Hidden Gem Features Tom Magee Match

– Rhea Ripley was seen wearing a walking boot during Wrestlemania week festivities, even though she actually had a match with Kacy Catanzaro during AXXESS. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Ripley recently had more tests done on her foot, which revealed that while she didn’t have any breaks, she does have torn ligaments. She is expected to be out of action for another eight weeks. When she revealed the injury last month, it was believed to be a minor sprain.

– The latest Hidden Gem on the WWE Network features a rarely seen match between the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase and Tom Magee.

Wrestling Challenge Taping 12/07/1988 – The Mystical Magical Magee [Duration: 09:55]

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted Dibiase battles the mystical Tom Magee in this never-before-seen contest from Challenge.