Rhea Ripley Says Fan Interaction Is What Makes WWE Live Events More Fun

In an interview with WAAY 31 News (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley explained why she believes that WWE live events are so much fun, noting that she can interact with the crowd more.

She said: “A lot. I feel like, even though the PLEs and TV are like what you really want to be on, like they’re really the amazing things that help you become the person you are on screen that everyone learns to love or learns to hate — I feel like the live events are like where the fun really is, you know? You get to interact with the crowd that little bit more because you’re not catering to the people at home watching through the screen, we get to actually interact and do fun and funny stuff. I don’t know, there’s something about the traveling life like, yeah it does suck being in the car and the planes, but it’s fun at the same time because you’re doing it with your best friends and you’re going out there and getting the reactions that you want, whether it’s cheers or boos. You’re going out there and getting a reaction and you’re either being nice to fans and high-fiving them or you’re being a menace to them like I normally am and like untying their shoelaces or stealing their water and giving them cool little memories to remember for the rest of their life because like as a kid, that’s all I ever wanted watching wrestling. I would go to riot wrestling shows and if someone even glanced in my direction, I’d be like, ‘Oh my god, they looked at me.’ It’s just those cool little things and interactions and special moments and bonds that you get with the fans and I love it.“