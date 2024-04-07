Rhea Ripley On If The Four Horsewomen Era Is Over, Being Given Creative Freedom, More

Rhea Ripley was victorious at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One, defeating Becky Lynch to retain her WWE Women’s World Title. During the post-show media conference, she spoke about the impact of creative freedom on her career, if the Four Horsewomen era of women’s wrestling is over, and more. Highlights are below.

On how the creative freedom she’s been given has helped her career: “Everytime I step out there in front of everyone, even doing things away from the crowd as well, I feel like I get to be the genuine person that I am. Obviously, it’s a little bit revved up because some of the things I do, I’d get arrested for in every day life, but on the other hand, it’s just an organic version of me, it’s how I would react to things, it’s what I would say to things, it’s how I would feel emotionally to the things that are happening around me, and I’ve had a lot of creative freedom with that, I get to be myself, be genuine, go out there and be the bad ass you all love, be the mami that you all love, but also show that side of me where I do let you see that little glimpse into my life where I am excited, genuinely, about something that is happening in my life, like you saw tonight with Motionless in White, me and Chris there screaming, that’s a life moment right there, something I’ve absolutely dreamt of my entire life.”

On if beating Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at back-to-back WrestleManias means the Four Horsewomen era of women’s wrestling is over: “The Four Horsewomen era will live on forever, they accomplished so much, they took the women’s division to heights that we could only dream of, they’ve done so much for the business and I have all the respect for every single one of them. I feel like the way that I’ve been going WrestleMania after WrestleMania, finally knocking off the Horsewomen, and same as Bianca Belair, she’s been doing the same, we’ve been proving that there is a shift coming and these new women, they are taking over and we’re showing out and trying to take it to higher heights than it has been taken to.”

