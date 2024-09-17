Rhea Ripley Reveals She Cried Over The Judgment Day Split

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley revealed that she got emotional and cried backstage over the breakup of The Judgment Day taking place at WWE SummerSlam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on The Judgment Day: “The Judgment Day was really family to me. It really was. It has helped my career so much more than I could actually put into words. That was when I started opening up and feeling comfortable going out there and being in front of the crowd. I had the boys and could fall back on. It was really emotional for me. I saw something come out about Judgment Day members, a specific one crying backstage after everything. I’m not ashamed of it. That was me. I was upset. The last two and a half years of my life has changed now. I can’t go back to that.”

On the emotions of parting ways with her “family”: “They were my boys and my family. It was really sad. At the same time, when something so good comes to an end, the other side of it is something amazing is about to start as well. I wasn’t really thinking about that because I was so emotional. That was the most fun I’ve had in my career in a long time. I felt invincible. I felt I could go out there and be a cheeky little menace and get away with it, for real, and have fun with my friends. I loved my time with the Judgment Day. Now, I’m loving my time absolutely brutalizing the Judgment Day. They are not the real Judgment Day. They are street trash.”

Rhea Ripley gets an opportunity to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Bad Blood next month. She will challenge reigning champion Liv Morgan from the title in a rematch from WWE SummerSlam. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.