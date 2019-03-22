wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Reveals Injury On Twitter
March 22, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley revealed that she has a leg or foot injury of some kind. Her post revealed that she was wearing a walking boot. Squared Circle Sirens reports that it’s not a serious injury, as she simply has lingering issues with her leg and it’s a minor sprain. She isn’t expected to miss much time in the ring.
What’s your excuse? pic.twitter.com/1OtscjTsNG
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 21, 2019