wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Reveals Injury On Twitter

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Io Shirai Rhea Ripley Mae Young Classic 102418 NXT

In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley revealed that she has a leg or foot injury of some kind. Her post revealed that she was wearing a walking boot. Squared Circle Sirens reports that it’s not a serious injury, as she simply has lingering issues with her leg and it’s a minor sprain. She isn’t expected to miss much time in the ring.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading