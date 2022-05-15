wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Wouldn’t Mind Facing Beth Phoenix If She Has a Problem With Her Joining Judgment Day
– During a recent interview with 99.5 WKDQ, new Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley discussed joining the group, and Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, posting a tweet suggesting she was not happy with Ripley joining the group. Ripley stated the following on the subject (per Fightful):
“I haven’t spoken to Beth, but I have been seeing a lot of posts on Twitter. I don’t know if she’s very happy about me joining Judgment Day. Beth is gonna have to put her emotions aside and be on our side, pretty much, or she’s gonna have to fight me… Beth Phoenix is my dream opponent and really, if she disagrees with what we’re saying, I wouldn’t mind stepping in the ring with her and settling it once and for all.”
You can view Phoenix’s tweet regarding Rhea Ripley she tweeted during WrestleMania Backlash last Sunday below:
Not her 😢
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 9, 2022
